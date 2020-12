UPDATE 12/21/20 @ 9:20 A.M. (WLNS)— The crash has been cleaned up, and the road is back open.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— First responders are on the scene of a multiple car accident on I-96 Eastbound near Okemos Road.

All eastbound lanes are shut down at this time, police diverted traffic off the highway at Okemos Road.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated.