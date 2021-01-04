Crews restore power in Indiana, Michigan after storm outages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Crews are restoring power after winter storm outages in Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Indiana Michigan Power said Sunday that there were a total of 16,760 customers without power in the area around South Bend and Elkhart.

In Michigan, there were a few hundred in the Buchanan and Three Rivers areas. Freezing rain and snowfall over the weekend knocked out power for thousands of households.

I&M predicts power will be restored for all customers by Monday afternoon.

