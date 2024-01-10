LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement is asking for your help in identifying suspects in two separate crimes, as well as locate to men with felony arrest warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell

(COURTESY PHOTO)

Jackson Police are looking for Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. Mitchell is 52-years-old and 5 foot 9 inches. He weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Devery Curtis Barnett

(COURTESY PHOTO)

Lansing Police are seeking Devery Curtis Barnett, 34. He’s wanted on two felony warrants for assault. He’s six foot tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Help to Identify Suspects in Breaking and Entering

Lansing Police are seeking information on who these individuals may be. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Lansing Police are seeking information on who these individuals may be. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Lansing Police are seeking information on who these individuals may be. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Lansing Police are seeking information on who these individuals may be. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Lansing Police are seeking to identify the individuals in the photos. They allege they were involved in a breaking and entering in a North Lansing business in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2024.

Help to Identify Suspect in Car Theft

Lansing Police are seeking the identification of this individual. They allege the person stole a car in Lansing, intentionally struck a Meridian Township Police Department vehicle and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on the afternoon of January 6, 2024.