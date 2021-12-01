Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in locating three men with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in locating three men with felony warrants for arrest out of Lansing.

CASE ONE:

The LPD is looking for 29-year-old Nathaniel Wilkerson. Wilkerson has a felony warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing. He is 5’10” 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO:

The LPD is looking for 59-year-old Gregory Paul Weiler. Weiler has a warrant for felony larceny out of Lansing. He is 5’10”, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE:

22-year-old Kayvontea Dmon Slater has felony warrants for assault and a weapons offense out of Lansing. Slater is 6’00”, 285 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding any of these individuals, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-7867.