Cristo Rey Community Center prepares for modified Thanksgiving dinner

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Non-profits across Mid-Michigan are preparing for Thanksgiving, but this year serving food to the community is going to look different due to COVID-19.

For more than 20 years the Cristo Rey Community Center has provided a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. And despite the pandemic this year will be no different.

Cristo Rey Community Center Executive Director, Joe Garcia, says there will be some changes to the yearly tradition though.

“What will be different is that our meals… we’ll have meals to go, where people can come in and pick up a prepared home made meal, turkey, ham, and all the trimmings,” Garcia said.

The center will also be delivering meals to seniors and people who are unable to leave their home.

Garcia says this year has brought new challenges and the pandemic is broadening the need for help.

“We are seeing various trends so people we might have not seen on a regular basis, some first-timers are coming in- absolutely,” he said.

As the winter months approach, the center won’t be able to open up it’s warming center due to the surge in coronavrus cases.

Garcia says he wishes things were different, but for now following COVID-19 guidelines is the priority.

“If we find ourselves on the wrong side of COVID we may have to shut down for periods of time,” Garcia said. “And again- we weight that heavily opening up to the general public.”

Here is a list of other Mid-Michigan organizations serving a Thanksgiving meal

• Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce: Instead of having a sit down Thanksgiving dinner this year, they will be distributing turkey and food baskets.

• St. Gerard Catholic Church: This year St. Gerard St. Vincent dePaul is delivering a turkey and a $25 gift certificate for Thanksgiving to people in need in our area.

• Jackson Interfaith Shelter: Will be offering to-go Thanksgiving meals.