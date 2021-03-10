Cristo Rey participating in Covid Pilot program in effort to get more populations vaccinated

A vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready for use during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive ‘Vaxi Taxi’ in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) More than 35,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations were awarded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It’s part of the ‘Protect Michigan Commission’.



22 organizations across Michigan — including Cristo Rey’s family health center, were selected.



Dr. Aimee Leisure-Martins a doctor at Cristo Rey, says they are very excited to get these vaccines, because this will help decrease some of the barriers the people they serve face while getting health care.

“We will increase access to this Covid 19 vaccine by calling our patients that are eligible 60 years and older and informing them that we will have the vaccine and getting them scheduled instead of having them go online and schedule anything online,” says Dr. Leisure-Martins, ” We will provide it here at the clinic where they’re familiar with and potentially provide transportation and they will probably be comfortable getting the vaccine from a familiar face.”