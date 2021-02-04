CRUELTY CASE UPDATE: Capital Area Humane Society says abandoned dog is in ‘great spirits’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Humane Society says they received a message from the emergency veterinary clinic this morning regarding the most recent case of severe animal neglect.

In a Facebook post, CAHS says Ralphie is in “great spirits, wagging his tail, giving kisses, and even wanting to jump up for hugs.”

CAHS adds that while this is encouraging news, they still can’t say for sure that Ralphie will survive. “We are still guarded, but hopeful, about his prognosis…. We are extremely grateful to the clinic for taking such wonderful care of him.”

We would also like to thank all of you who have generously donated to Ralphie's medical expenses.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of conviction. People are urged to call the Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.

The Capital Area Humane Society set up a donation page for funds that will go toward covering the medical costs tied to this case. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.