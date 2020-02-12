Dart Container could lose grants and tax breaks after announcing layoffs

Dart Container Corporation announced they will be reducing its staff in the US, Mexico, and Canada. In an email statement the company said 65 people in their Mason headquarters would be affected.

Back in 2017, the company said it was being supported by a $1 million Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant from the Michigan Business Development Program and a tax abatement from Alaiedon Township.

The requirements to qualify for the grant where based on job creation. However, now that the company announced layoffs–there are questions in the air.

