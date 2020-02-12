Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dart Container could lose grants and tax breaks after announcing layoffs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dart Container Corporation announced they will be reducing its staff in the US, Mexico, and Canada. In an email statement the company said 65 people in their Mason headquarters would be affected.

Back in 2017, the company said it was being supported by a $1 million Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant from the Michigan Business Development Program and a tax abatement from Alaiedon Township.

The requirements to qualify for the grant where based on job creation. However, now that the company announced layoffs–there are questions in the air.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have updates for you later today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar