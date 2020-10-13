Day two of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is in the hot seat, facing tough questions from the senate judiciary committee on day two of her confirmation hearing.

The committee’s top democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein, pressed Barrett on whether she believed Roe versus Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, was rightly decided.

But like the blank notepad she held up, Barrett offered no clues to the senate judiciary committee on how she’d rule on hot button issues.

When asked about the current case challenging the Affordable Care Act, the federal judge said she’s made no commitment on how she’d decide.

The republican-led senate judiciary committee scheduled a vote on Barrett’s nomination Thursday, Democrats are expected to ask for a one week delay.