Deadline approaches for taxpayers who requested extensions

WASHINGTON — Taxpayers who requested the six-month filing extension need to complete their tax returns and file by next Tuesday.



About 15 million taxpayers filed for an extension this year. Taxpayers who did not request an extension and have yet to file a 2018 tax return can generally avoid additional penalties and interest by filing the return as soon as possible and paying any taxes owed.



Electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available.

If you requested the six-month filing extension from #IRS, complete your tax return and file on or before the Oct. 15 deadline: https://t.co/XOc55hSxe0 pic.twitter.com/UYoy8Ahqin — IRS (@IRSnews) October 7, 2019

Although October 15th is the last day for most people to file, some may have more time.



Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone usually have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due. Taxpayers in federally-declared disaster areas may also have longer extensions.