Delvata Moses named City of Lansing’s Police Commission Investigator

LANSING, Mich (WLNS-TV)- A key position on Lansing’s police commission has been filled, the job of investigator had been vacant for months.

Today Mayor Andy Schor announced that Delvata Moses will be the City of Lansing’s Police Commission Investigator.

Mayor Schor says this position has been in the city for about 20 years.

It was created after a few incidents with police that citizens wanted investigated.



The Mayor says the purpose of this role is so the department wouldn’t investigate one of its own.



Moses is an independent investigator and she will make sure all claims by citizens are looked into at the cities Human Relations Community Services Department.

“We want the citizens to have faith that our police department does the right thing and I think that for the most part they do, but every once in a while there’s someone who doesn’t do the right thing and we need to be sure to have an investigation, we have our internal affairs within the police department, but this is a position where somebody can do an investigation from outside the police department and make sure they get their eyes on it and they’re part of the process,” says Mayor Schor.

Moses has been doing investigation work in the city of Detroit for several years, which is why the City thought she was a good candidate.



Moses’ first day on the job was today