Denmark blocks UAE flights due to mistrust of COVID-19 tests

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Denmark has temporarily suspended all flights from the United Arab Emirates for five days after suspicions arose that the coronavirus tests that can be obtained before leaving Dubai are not reliable.

Denmark’s transportation minister said the decision was made to allow the matter to be thoroughly investigated and ensure that the testing is being carried out properly.

Since Jan. 9, Danes have required that all passengers arriving in the Scandinavian country have a negative coronavirus test or proof that they have recently had COVID-19, to limit the spread of the virus.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the flight suspensions.