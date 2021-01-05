Department of Attorney General Updates Human Trafficking Website

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office made a substantial update to its human trafficking webpage.

National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month underway and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

According to the AG’s office, the update includes important resources and information for the general public, law enforcement, and survivors of human trafficking, in addition to detailing the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s effort to prosecute human traffickers.

“As part of our continued efforts to provide valuable information to the public, we undertook these important revisions to our human trafficking webpage, These updates provide more detailed information on human trafficking, the important work of the Commission, and our efforts to eradicate these horrible crimes.” Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General

The updated human trafficking webpage also features a section dedicated to the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission, which is housed within the Michigan Department of Attorney General. The Commission section includes links to the Human Trafficking Commission Act, along with information regarding Commission members, reports, training, and upcoming meeting dates.