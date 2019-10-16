Deputies ask man to quit calling about his stolen marijuana

Agriculture specialists intercepted 99 pounds of concealed pork, raw poultry and heroin from a passenger vehicle on October 8th.

Plastic bags containing 66 pounds of pork and 33 pounds of raw poultry were found hidden inside a 2007 Nissan Armada. On further inspection, officers found a personal-use quantity of heroin.

Authorities issued a $1,000 penalty and the vehicle was seized in connection with this enforcement action.