Detroit adding new cameras that will help track gunshots in the city

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Detroit will install cameras on traffic lights with software to help track the location of gunshots.

The city council voted today to spend nearly $4 million to mount 215 cameras around the city. Another $1.5 million will be spent on the ShotSpotter technology, which uses sound sensing software to identify the likely source of gunshots. That system is expected to be available in two precincts early next year.

In addition to identifying where guns have been fired, police will get notifications about problems like traffic crashes and power outages.

Officials say the cameras cannot identify people or license plates.