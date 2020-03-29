Detroit Lions plan to sign ex-Packers WR Geronimo Allison to 1-year contract

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Lions plan to add a familiar face to their receiving corps in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison, according to our media partners, MLive.

Allison is a perfect encapsulation of the receiver market in recent weeks, reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $910,000 veteran’s minimum deal, according to The NFL Network. That’s a team-friendly deal for someone who could be considered the favorite for the No. 4 receiver spot heading into next season.

Geronimo, 26, has spent his entire four-year career catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The 6-foot-3 receiver saw a career-high 55 targets last season, catching 34 of those for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Through 46 career games and 14 starts, he has 89 catches on 146 targets for 1,045 yards and six scores. Allison also has eight catches for 84 yards in five career playoff games.

