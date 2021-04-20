Detroit’s Annual Purplestride walk to end pancreatic cancer goes virtual

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—-Each year in May the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hosts a community walk called, “PurpleStride” to nationally promote awareness to pancreatic cancer.

This year the pancreatic cancer action network will host their walk virtually on May 8, 2021. Therefore, the community can still support, bring awareness, and help raise funds for pancreatic cancer.

“Even in the midst of a pandemic, pancreatic cancer does not slow down or stop and neither do we,” said Debbie Kolacki, Team and Individual Development Chair of PanCAN’s Detroit affiliate. “Patients and families need us now more than ever, and we are committed to continuing to raise vital funds and awareness to support the pancreatic cancer community.”

The funds raised from the PurpleStride walk will go to programs and services for cancer patients and their families. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent.



In 2020, an estimated 57,600 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and more than 47,000 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Detroit visit purplestride.org/Detroit.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.