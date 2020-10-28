Dewitt Public School District switching to remote learning until November 9th

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS)- Dewitt Public School District’s superintendent John Deiter says he is making the decision to transfer the entire district to remote learning until November 9th.

Deiter says, yesterday afternoon he was informed that a staff member tested positive at Schavey Road Elementary School. The elementary has kindergarten and first grade students.

After contact tracing, they found that several more staff members may have been exposed to the virus.

The staff member who tested positive dealt with a classroom with over 25 students and another classroom with about 6 students.

The administration made phone calls to the student’s families letting them know their child may have to get tested or self-quarantine.

Deiter says, this morning they found out that a staff member at Dewitt High school also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deiter says, Several staff members throughout the Dewitt Public School District are in quarantine because of their spouses testing positive for the virus, all of this led to the decision to make the switch to remote learning until November 9th.

Deiter says they are deep cleaning all of their school buildings and continuing to contact trace.