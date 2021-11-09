Dewitt Public Schools to be closed Friday in remembrance of coach Marcus Fray

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Dewitt Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November 12th to honor the passing of coach Marcus Fray.

The district also cited staff shortages as the reason for closing.

“We will not be able to provide the necessary supervision to keep the school open,” the DPS said in a social media post.

Students will be provided with asynchronous learning material on Friday.

Fray was 33-years-old, and an elementary school physical education teacher and coach.

“We appreciate your understanding and thoughts for all of those who were impacted by Marcus Fray’s legacy as an educator and coach,” the DPS said.