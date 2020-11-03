DeWitt Township Police return to work following COVID outbreak

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The DeWitt Charter Township Police

Department will begin service calls in a limited capacity effectively immediately. This after last week a number of officerS were under quarintine, due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Township, all on-duty Officers and personnel have passed necessary protocols, timelines, and health standards to safely return to the community. As additional staff meet these protocols, standards, and timelines, the Township and department will gradually return to full service.

“At this time, we can safely return to policing in a limited capacity. We are optimistic as time

passes additional staff will meet those necessary health standards and we can continue to get our

workforce back to full strength,” said Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and police in neighboring communities will continue to aid DeWitt Township in staffing until additional officers can return.

“The staff of the DeWitt Charter Township Police Department is looking forward to getting back

to work so that we can continue to service our Township residents. We want to thank our

outstanding law enforcement partners who covered while our department was on a short shut

down. Thank you to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police, the Bath

Township Police Department and the City of DeWitt Police Department. There was never a

concern knowing that these agencies covered DeWitt Township in our time of need,” said Chief

of Police Michael Gute.

On October 28, 2020 administration closed the 18 member department due to a number of

positive cases and limited personnel.

DeWitt Charter Township is located just north of Lansing and has a population estimated at 15,466.