Did you miss it? Watch the swearing-in of the new President and Vice President of the United States

WASHINGTON (CBS)— Shortly before 12 P.M. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oaths of office and were officially sworn into the office of President, and Vice President of the United States.

Biden becomes the 45 President of the United States. Harris, make history as the first woman, and woman of color to assume of the office of vice president.

Both said the following oath with their hand on a Bible

“I, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States ( Vice President of the United States) and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God.”

Watch both Biden and Harris take their oaths in the video above.