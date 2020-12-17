DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin reflects, looks ahead to 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The year 2020 is quickly coming to an end, and for many, there’s hope 2021 will be a much brighter year than it’s predecessor. That’s something Michigan District 8 Representative Elissa Slotkin told 6 News, she hopes can happen.

The newly re-elected Democrat recently sat down with the 6 News Now Digital team, to talk about a number of things, including coronavirus relief, her thoughts on members of the Michigan congressional delegation pushing back against election results, the Georgia senate race, and her focus for the next term.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.