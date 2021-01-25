DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Fauci talks Biden response to COVID-19, new strains, attempted poisoning fears

NEW YORK (WLNS)— The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and while there’s a new team in the White House coordinating the U. S. response to the virus, it continues to wreak havoc across the country, and around the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor sat down with Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos Monday morning, to talk about the virus, vaccination efforts, new strains, and of course, the new administration whom he’s advising.

Stephanopoulos also asked Fauci about reports that he opened an envelope last year and thought he had been poisoned.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.