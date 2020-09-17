DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Governor Whitmer 1-v-1 interview

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– A day after holding her 53rd COVID-19 press conference, the first coming on March 10th, Governor Whitmer sat down with 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, to talk about her life over the last 6 months.

The Governor talks about where the state battle with COVID-19 started, and what it took for us to get where we are today.

When asked about her performance in handling the pandemic, the governor says, they’ve kept people informed, and the state is in a better position now, than it was when this first began on March 10th.

“We’re in the top 10 for economic recoveries in the country” says Whitmer, “it’s something to be proud of.”

<<< Watch the full interview in the video above