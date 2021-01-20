DIGITAL EXTRA: Sen. Gary Peters talks what’s next with Biden administration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Senator Gary Peters is ready to get back to work, now that there are a new president and vice president in office.

He attended Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration and said he was proud to attend the historic event.

Congratulations, President Biden and Vice President Harris! Now, let’s get to work to tackle the unprecedented challenges before us and Build Back Better. pic.twitter.com/yS5AF27D2o — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 20, 2021

Peters first order of business, homeland security. The newly reelected senator is now the Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, now that Democrats hold the majority in the chamber.

This week Georgia certified the senate runoff election results, creating a 50/50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the senate. Now Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tiebreaker, giving the advantage to those on the blue side.

When speaking about his new position as Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Peters says his first order is to push through the confirmation of President Biden’s picks to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security and Secretary of Defense.

Biden has appointed Alejandro Mayrkas to serve as Homeland Security Secretary and General Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense.

Peters notes that while Democrats do hold the majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate, the margins are close, and working in a Bipartisan way is going to be important to get things accomplished.

When asked about reports that Peters would also be appointed to the head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, his response was that at this moment his only focus is the Senate Homeland Security chair position.

You can watch the full interview with Senator Gary Peters in the video above.