Dining Alfresco means business boost in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Part of Albert Avenue in downtown East Lansing has been completely closed down since June 3rd for outdoor dining. The pilot program was set up with the hope of helping businesses recover from the pandemic.

Today businesses in East Lansing say the idea has been a success. Hopcat, Barrio Tacos and Blue Owl Coffee say they’ve seen a major increase in foot traffic. Sales have also increased.

Anthony Carano, operating partner at Barrio Tacos, says he would like to see the program continue throughout summer and maybe even Fall.

“Easily 20 to 25% increase in our customers and 35 to 40% increase on just foot traffic alone going up and down Abbot… As far I’ve seen it’s just been a positive thing all the way around for everybody so far,” Carano said.

Adam Subora, manager at Blue Owl Coffee, says he’s also seen more people stopping by.

“It’s been a hard year, foot traffic was way down obviously people didn’t want to come out. But now especially with place to sit outside, it’s nice out, I think it’s a great start,” Subora said.