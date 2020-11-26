DNR approves $1.8M in outdoor recreation grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state has approved about $1.8 million in recreation grants to improve parks and trails around Michigan.

The Department of Natural Resources announced those grant recipients earlier this week. They include $150,000 to restore the Grove Holman building in Owosso, $136,700 for improvements to Riverside Park in Nashville, and $127,500 for a warming hut at the Physicians Park ice rink and splash pad in Grand Blanc.

The department got 59 grant applications overall, totaling $6.5 million, but only 18 of them were funded.

The money comes from the DNR’s recreation passport program. More than a third of registered vehicles in Michigan have those passports, and 10% of those sales fund outdoor recreation projects like these.