DNR confirms new invasive plant found in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An invasive plant that grows surprisingly fast has been found in Calhoun County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that polygonum perfoliatum, better known as “mile-a-minute weed,” was found by an Albion College professor last month while he was studying local birds. Until now, the nearest known infestation was in northern Ohio.

The weed gets its speedy name from its ability to grow up to six inches per day, reaching a lenght of 25 feet over the course of six to eight weeks.

It’s a vine with triangular leaves and small, curved barbs on its shoots. It grows on other plants and can smother them under dense, prickly thickets.

It produces bunches of pea-sized blue fruits in mid-summer, surrounded by circular leaves. The fruits are sweet and edible.

The DNR says mile-a-minute weed poses a threat to Michigan’s reforestation efforts and Christmas tree industry.

As the leaves fall this season, the wines might become more visible, so officials are hoping people will spot it and report any local infestation.

You can find more information about the weed, and how to report sightings of it, by clicking here.