DNR offers resources to help Michigan bats during Bat Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just in time for the spooky season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is celebrating Bat Week.

The department is taking the opportunity to raise awareness about a threat to Michigan’s bats, and what you can do to help.

Far from being pests, Michigan’s bats are considered highly beneficial. All of them rely on a diet of insects, and can capture and eat more than 1,000 mosquitoes per hour. That’s especially important as the state fights the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

However, many North American bats are suffering from a fungal disease called White Nose Syndrome. This leads to unusual behavior, including waking up in the middle of hibernation, which causes the bats to use up their energy reserves and die in the cold.

The DNR has resources on its website for people who want to help preserve Michigan’s bats. You can find it by clicking here.