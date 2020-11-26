DNR recommends outdoor recreation projects for federal funding

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Department of Natural Resources has selected 14 outdoor recreation projects to receive more than $5 million in federal grants.

Those grants include $300,000 for a new pathway and improvements to Sharp Park in Delta Charter Township, as well as $100,000 for statewide outdoor recreation planning to be carried out in Ingham County.

Other parks around the state will use the money to develop campgrounds, renovate and improve public parks, and provide accessible playground equipment.

Those projects were recommended by the DNR for funding through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. That money comes from oil and gas development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Click here for a full list of those grants.