Doctors talk about safety precautions to take while voting.

Mich. (WLNS)- With elections just three weeks ago, voting during a pandemic is a concern for a lot of people. Doctors say if people follow the proper safety precautions, there’s nothing to worry about.

“More people are expected to vote this year and anticipation of higher voter turn out as physicians we wanna remind people we can vote safely, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hand, minimize crowds in places where you cast your ballot,” says Jan Liu a family physician in Okemos

Mid-Michigan doctors -Jan Liu and Farhan Bhatti say –one way to avoid a lot of people … is to vote early.

That’s what senator Debbie Stabenaw did this morning– at her Delta Township clerk’s office.

“The vote is our power as citizens of the united states so we need to take it seriously we need to exercise that power,” says Senator Stabenaw.

East Lansing has extended its voting hours and city clerk Chris Swope says –the city has already hired extra staff to help count ballot to make sure people are taking proper safety measures and that voting areas are clean and sanitized from now through November 3rd.

“We will have a greeter, greeting each voter as they come in offering them a mask if they don’t have one and reminding them of social distancing and limiting items touched by multiple people,” says Swope.



Doctors say people need to take precautions seriously– or we will see a surge in covid-19 cases.

“If people don’t sanitize, don’t wear a mask and don’t follow the six feet rule then any polling location across Michigan could turn into a super spreader,” says Dr. Bhatti.