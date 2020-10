Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)–October is breast cancer awareness month, and doctors at the Sparrow Herbert-Herman cancer center are urging people to get screened.

Doctors say they’ve been seeing people with more advanced cancer cases, as people put off care during the pandemic.

During the beginning of the pandemic, some screening was stopped, but now, they say that hospitals are safe, and that getting your cancer screening could save your life.