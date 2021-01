(WLNS) — A man from Great Britain essentially wasted $400 after taking his dog to the veterinarian. He thought his dog had a leg issue because it had a limp while walking.

It turns out the dog was simply imitating its owner who has a limp due to a broken ankle.

Russell Jones posted a video of them walking and he could be seen with his crutches and leg cast. According to Jones, the dog has been limping since the day after the injury.