(WLNS) — A dog in Utah is going viral after it ran out to the field during a track meet and was the first one to cross the finish line.

This happened at Logan High School during the last leg of a relay race when it flew past student Gracie Laney.

Holly the dog made her way to the field after darting through the crowd and pulling her leash away from her owner’s hand.

After the race, the dog’s owners apologized for the interruption but officials said no harm was done.