(WATE/NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton is really having a tough time keeping her “secret” song a secret.

On a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Parton confirmed she recorded a tune that no one will be able to hear until 2045, when her “Dream Box” time capsule at Dollywood is finally opened.

“I have written a song that nobody’s going to hear until I’m 99 years old,” she said on a recent episode of Clarkson’s daytime series.

Parton explained that her decision not to release the song has driven her “crazy” over the years, mostly because she feels its a “really good song” that deserves to be heard before 2045.

“You have no idea how that has bothered me, I want to dig that up so bad,” she added.

“I don’t know whose damn idea that was,” she joked.

The song to which Parton refers is likely “My Place In History,” a tune she recorded in 2015 and tucked away in a “Dream Box” located at Dollywood’s DreamMore resort in Pigeon Forge, according to her 2020 book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

A member of Parton’s marketing team, she explained, was responsible for the idea, Nexstar’s WATE previously reported.

Late in November, Parton also discussed the song during an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” claiming she regrets locking away the song.

“They asked me if would write a song that nobody would ever hear,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I’ll be dead and gone. Well I might not be, ’cause I’ll be 99. You know me, I might still be hoppin’ around.”

Parton said she put a CD containing the song into the Dream Box and even included a CD player and instructions on how to play it.

“I don’t know what they’ll do with it, but I have regretted that because it was a really good song,” Parton joked. “I keep wantin’ them to let me dig it up put something else it it that isn’t as good.”