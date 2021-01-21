DON’T MISS: Vice President Harris laughs reading aloud her own senate resignation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS/CBS)— One of Kamala Harris’ first acts as Vice President of the United States, was to swear in three new members of the U.S. Senate.

Those senators included two who won runoff elections in Georgia, and one who was appointed to fill the new vice president’s old seat from California.

As seen in the video above, Harris is presiding over the senate ceremony, and has to read aloud her own resignation.

“The chair lays before the Senate two certificates of election for the state of Georgia and a certificate of appointment to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Senator Kamala D. Harris of California” said Vice President Harris. “Yeah, that was very weird. OK.”

Watch the full interaction in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar