Doomsday Clock hangs perilously close to midnight

The Doomsday Clock reads 100 seconds to midnight, a decision made by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, during an announcement at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 23, 2020. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Despite optimism that 2021 will be a better year than its predecessor, the keepers of the Doomsday Clock say we are still just as close to oblivion as we were at this time last year.

They announced today that the clock would remain at 100 seconds to midnight, matching last year’s record-setting time.

The Doomsday Clock was created as a visual depiction of the cumulative threats to human civilization and the planet. It was created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947, just two years after the first nuclear bombs were invented and deployed during World War II. The more perilous the world becomes in the eyes of the BAS, the closer the clock gets to midnight, which represents the end of the world.

Last year was the first time the clock’s position was measured in seconds rather than minutes or half-minutes.

Today, the BAS announced that the clock would remain perilously close to midnight, citing the downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of new mutations in the virus, and the pursuit of hypersonic nuclear missiles by countries like Russia, China, and the United States.

“The potential to stumble into nuclear war – ever present – has grown,” the Bulletin warned. It encouraged more dialogue on nuclear disarmament between world powers, renewed action on climate change, and finding new ways to ethically combat misinformation online.

The farthest the Doomsday Clock has ever been from midnight was 17 minutes, achieved in 1991 when the Soviet Union dissolved.