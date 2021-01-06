Door Dash driver caught on camera stealing puppy during delivery

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — For dog owner Ashley Swinton, it was a heartbreaking discovery. Someone delivering food to their home for Door Dash left with her 8-week-old puppy named Bella.

Simon Shaykhet reports that police say that the dog-napper later confessed to the crime of stealing the puppy when they tracked her down.

“The video evidence, in this case, is very compelling,” says Det. Brian Price with Warren police.

Swinton recounted what she saw on video of the puppy abduction.

“You can see her pet the dog, (and) rub the dog seeing if it was vicious,” Swinton said. “Then scoop the dog up and take the dog to her car.”

It happened on New Year’s Day at their home on Rivard near Van Dyke.

“This is a new one even for me,” said Det. Price. “Pretty shocking when you watch the video and see it happen right in front of you.”

It was good police work that led to the arrest. Charges are expected to be filed soon.

“They admitted to stealing the dog,” Det. Price said. “I recovered the dog from the scene. Still in good health. We returned it to the family.”

The 26-year-old suspect’s name hasn’t yet been released.

Bella is very happy to be home with her family tonight. They say they’re very grateful to Warren police for their hard work, getting the puppy back to their kids.