Dormant volcano flares to life in Iceland

The night sky glows following the eruption of a volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula not far from the capital Reykjavik, late Friday March 19, 2021. The long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Hildur Hlín Jónsdóttir via AP)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (WLNS) – After thousands of years of silence, the Fagradals Mountain volcano in southwest Iceland came back to life late Friday night.

It was a relatively small eruption, but it unleashed two streams of lava running in opposite directions down the volcano. The glow was visible from the capital city of Reykjavík about 32 miles away.

Iceland is geologically active, but this was the first volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula in 781 years. There have been more than 20,000 earthquakes in that part of the island between February 24th and March 5th.