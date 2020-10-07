Dozens gathered at the Capitol today to raise awareness for students who may be overlooked.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Roughly one hundred, parents, students, lawmakers and educators gathered at the capitol lawn today to raise awareness that students who are in special education courses need help educational and financially.

“We need help, we all do its nothing to be ashamed of,” says Frank Buschbacher, a 14-year-old student in Caro, Michigan. He struggles in some subjects in school because he says he is not getting the attention he needs from teachers to succeed.

Buschbacher says, “my sixth grade teacher just gave us the answers when we did math, he didn’t show us how to do it he didn’t do none of that and I haven’t known how to do math since and I just really struggle with it.”

211,000 Michigan students are in special education.

Today’s rally of roughly 100 focused on helping kids like Buschbacher and making sure they aren’t overlooked by lawmakers and others.

Students are not the only ones who are frustrated, parents are too. “It hurts it hurts bad,” says Derek Warren, who traveled one and a half hours from the village of Ortonville because he says his nine year old son DJ isn’t getting enough guidance from his school.

“We need to come together as a community to help these kids, I’m my sons advocate.”

Warren says he has been fighting for years with teachers and superintendents voicing his frustrations and hoping for change.

“I got to board meetings, I’m one of the only three people that’s there and I speak up.”

As for Buschbacher, he will not stop advocating either.

“I just want everyone to get the help that they need so I’m here for the fight and I’m gonna be staying around.”