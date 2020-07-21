Dozens of people rally at the Capitol to reopen gyms

While most businesses have already re-opened gyms and fitness clubs are still closed and that’s why people were working out on the capitol lawn this morning.

“We do desperately need relief so our industry will sustain a 4 plus month closure which is really a amount of time to close a small business,” says Alyssa Tushman the board member of Michigan Fitness Club Association.

Burn fitness and Powerhouse were a few gyms who were at the capitol today. Burn fitness had trainers holding a workout session for everyone and anyone who showed up.

However owner of Conquest Fitness Andre Hutson says this is not the way to get the message across to the governor, he believes conversations go a long way.

“I am doing efforts to reach out to public health officials I’ve had contact with our local health department and police department and had good conversations with them they’re understanding what were going through as a business,” says Hutson.