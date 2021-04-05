Dr. Fauci: The federal government won’t be mandating COVID-19 vaccine passports

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The federal government will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine passports, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Vaccine passports are documents certifying that someone has been vaccinated against the virus and can participate in activities that are generally banned due to the high risk of transmission.

The idea has become controversial. Supporters say passports would allow more economic activity to resume safely. Opponents say they are an invasion of privacy.

“I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept,” Fauci told the Politico Dispatch podcast.

He added that the federal government “may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably,” but he doubts it will take the lead on any such initiative.

New York became the first state to implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport last week, using an app that can be scanned before someone enters a business. California will implement a new measure allowing event venues to require proof of vaccination starting next week.

In contrast, Florida’s governor issued an executive order last week banning vaccine passports. Other GOP-led states, including Montana and Arkansas, are pushing similar measures.

Some other countries are working on vaccine passport programs for travelers. This would not be a unique measure, since some countries already require proof of certain vaccinations for international visitors. For example, according to the CDC, many countries require visitors to be vaccinated against yellow fever.