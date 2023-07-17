EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For a little over a week, summer workouts for the Michigan State men’s basketball team have been guided by a new yet familiar face.

Dr. Lorenzo Guess was named the team’s new Director of Strength and Conditioning on Thursday, July 13, and Tom Izzo is thrilled to have him.

Dr. Guess was a two-sport athlete at Michigan State, before graduating in 2002. He was a four-year letterwinner in football, and while earning two varsity letters in basketball, he played on Izzo’s first Final Four team in 1999.

“Being a two-sport athlete helped me because I know what they’re going through as far as basketball,” Dr. Guess said. “I know they’re going to have practice; I know they’re going to lift and then Coach (Izzo) is going to coach them hard.”

Dr. Guess is in his 12th year as a staff member in the MSU athletic department. In 2012, he came back to his alma mater to be the associate head strength and conditioning coach for the football program. He was then named Director of Athletic Performance in July of 2022.

Altogether, Dr. Guess has 19 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate level. Prior to returning to MSU, he worked at Notre Dame (2010-2011), Cincinnati (2006, 2009), South Florida (2009), Alcorn State (2008), Kentucky State (2007) and Tiffin University (2005).

“My goal was to get an opportunity to run my own program and it just so happened I get to run my own program with Coach Izzo and the basketball team,” Dr. Guess said.

South Florida was the last time Dr. Guess served as a strength and conditioning coach for a basketball program.

While his focus has been all football for the last decade, the two sports aren’t totally different when it comes to training.

“You just have to figure out how you’re going to train the guys in basketball because the season is longer. In football, you can cut it up a bit,” Dr. Guess said. “In basketball, you got to figure out how to train guys as far as their leverage, their mobility for how they run and how they move. So, that’s the only difference really. A body is a body, but you have to figure out how you want to train it.”

Per MSU, Dr. Guess completed his doctoral program with the United States Sports Academy in the summer of 2021. His research involves The Perception of Educational Barriers in Transition of African American Male Student-Athletes.