Draymond Green to speak at MSU December virtual commencement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Former Michigan State University star, and professional basketball player Draymond Green will be one of the speakers at MSU’s virtual December graduation ceremony on Saturday, December 19th at 10 AM.

Green a Saginaw native attended MSU from 2008 to 2012, where he helped lead the Spartans to two final four appearances, and a Big Ten Tournament Championship his senior year.

Since his time at the Breslin Center, Green has played NBA basketball for the Golden State Warriors, winning three NBA championships, an NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and made three appearances as an NBA All-Star.

Todd Penegor will also speak, as the keynote speaking during Master’s Degree commencement on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Penegor became president and CEO of The Wendy’s Co. in 2016 after joining the organization in 2013 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to that he held various leadership positions with the Kellogg Co. and Ford Motor Co. Penegor serves on the board of trustees of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and as a member of the Eli Broad College of Business financial advisory board.

As for the Doctoral Degree Ceremony, the honoring of addressing the graduates will go to Marta Tienda. That ceremony will take place Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Tienda joined the faculty of Princeton University in 1997. She previously held appointments at the University of Chicago and the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Tienda’s research has focused on the demography of racial and ethnic inequality, social policy, and international migration. In addition to lecturing about underinvestment in public education, she directed a decade-long study focused on equity and access to higher education.

Tienda earned a bachelor of arts in Spanish from MSU in 1972 and was a member of the Honors College. She earned master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I am incredibly proud of these students for not only completing their degrees but doing so under such difficult circumstances. It is fitting to have three highly accomplished alumni serving as our keynote speakers. They remind us of the impact we can have on the world as Spartans.” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D

