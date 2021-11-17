Dried apricots recalled due to sulfite contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One NY based manufacturer is recalling pre-packaged, dried apricots due to undeclared sulfite contamination.

ILG International Trading is recalling its 500 gram, or 17-ounce packages of Natural Dried Apricots because of undeclared sulfites.

Those who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the recalled “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The dried fruit comes in a 500 gram/17 ounce cardboard box marked with a best before date of 03/30/2022.

The product UPC code is 811579000533.

A routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 500g (17 oz) packages of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics.

Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite-sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites.

Analysis of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots revealed the fruit contained 23.49 milligrams of sulfite per serving.

Those who bought the apricots are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact ILG International Trading, Inc. at 917-723-5436.

As of today, no illnesses or reactions have been reported.