Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opening in Flint, Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, one of which is in Flint according to our media partners MLive.

Flint’s drive-thru location is at Atwood Stadium via the parking lot entrance off West 1st Street. It opens on Wednesday, April 15.

The expanded testing services are available through a partnership involving the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan Primary Care Association, 11 health centers, and NxGen MDX Laboratory.

The efforts will increase Michigan’s daily COVID-19 testing capacity by about 40 percent when fully operational. They include:

Nine new drive-through testing locations and expansion of three existing centers where residents can be tested for COVID-19 without leaving their vehicles, plus additional testing at a location yet-to-be-determined in Detroit.

Use of a new commercial laboratory in Grand Rapids that can run upwards of 3,000 tests per day, which would increase Michigan’s average number of results every day by about 40 percent.

“The State of Michigan is working with our healthcare partners to step up COVID-19 testing,” Whitmer said. “Better access to testing and quicker results are critical to our public health officials who are fighting coronavirus and to our residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 and need answers, treatment and peace of mind. More testing will save lives.”

The Flint location, as well as a drive-thru site in Detroit, will aim to serve at least 250 and 750 people per day, respectively.

Additional new drive-thru sites will also operate in Atlanta, Bad Axe, Battle Creek, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Jackson, Kalamazoo, and Traverse City. The partnership will significantly expand drive-thru test sites currently operating in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Saginaw.

Each site will aim to serve 100 or more individuals per day beginning Monday, April 13, with the exception of the Detroit and Flint locations. Individuals should call before coming to these drive-thru sites for pre-test evaluation and additional information.