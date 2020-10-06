Drive-Thru COVID Testing and Flu Shots in One Stop Shop

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)– A team effort between Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu shots for residents of Ionia County.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Ionia County Health Department located at 175 E. Adams St., Ionia.

Residents can choose to get a flu vaccine and/or a COVID-19 test from the comfort of their vehicle. No appointments or reservations nessecary.

A physician’s order is not required for a Covid test and no money will be collected on-site. Sparrow will bill patients later and has options in place for those who cannot afford the test.

Those who plan to get a flu shot need to bring a copy of their health insurance card.

A $28 administrative fee is requested for those without flu shot coverage. However, officials say no one will be turned away for their inability to pay.