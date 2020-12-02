Drive-thru event in Lansing to see reindeer this holiday season

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Missing some of your holiday traditions? The Capital Area District Library branches are hosting outdoor visits with rooftop landing reindeer.
This free event will be offered at the following branches of Capital Area District Libraries:
CADL Foster
200 North Foster, Lansing
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4:30 6 p.m.
Drive through the parking lot at Foster Community Center to see the reindeer, plus pick up a treat and craft bag to take home.
CADL Aurelius
1939 South Aurelius Road
Monday, Dec. 14, 5 6:30 p.m.
Drive through the library parking lot to see the reindeer. Before coming to the event, call 517-628-3743 or make a request in MyTime to pick up these special items:
Holiday craft kit
Storytime kit
Commercially pre-packaged treats
Bag of five holiday-themed Grab & Go books
Bag of five pre-packaged books from the Friends used book sale (specify your genre preference, donation in exact change only)