Drive-thru event in Lansing to see reindeer this holiday season

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Missing some of your holiday traditions? The Capital Area District Library branches are hosting outdoor visits with rooftop landing reindeer.

This free event will be offered at the following branches of Capital Area District Libraries:

CADL Foster

200 North Foster, Lansing

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4:30 6 p.m.

Drive through the parking lot at Foster Community Center to see the reindeer, plus pick up a treat and craft bag to take home.

CADL Aurelius

1939 South Aurelius Road

Monday, Dec. 14, 5 6:30 p.m.

Drive through the library parking lot to see the reindeer. Before coming to the event, call 517-628-3743 or make a request in MyTime to pick up these special items:

Holiday craft kit

Storytime kit

Commercially pre-packaged treats

Bag of five holiday-themed Grab & Go books

Bag of five pre-packaged books from the Friends used book sale (specify your genre preference, donation in exact change only)