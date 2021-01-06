Driver charged in Livingston County fatal crash

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — Livingsotn County Sheriff’s office announced today that Johnathan Osborne of North Carolina will face several criminal charges stemming from a January 1 crash that resulted in the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

On Friday January 1 Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to northbound US 23 south of Highland Road on the report of a single vehicle crash with possible injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 36 year old Osborne was allegedly operating a 2006 Ford Expedition northbound when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and strike several trees. The driver’s 33 year old wife, 8 year old son and 4 year old daughter were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 4-year-old died on scene.

Today, charges were authorized on Osborne. He is charged with 1 count of Moving Violation Causing Death, 2 counts of Moving Violation Causing Serious Injury, and 1 count of Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle.

Osborne’s wife and son are currently at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor recovering from their injuries

