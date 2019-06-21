Driverless shuttles are coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Four autonomous shuttles are expected to be running along a downtown Grand Rapids bus route by late July, according to the city.
According to our partners at MLive, the one-year pilot program will look into the barriers and benefits of having more self-driving shuttle services in the city.
Ann Arbor-based May Mobility is the primary partner on this $650,000 project.
Grand Rapids will pay $250,000 and private-sector partners will pick up the remaining $400,000.
Additional partners include Consumers Energy, Faurecia, Gentex, Rockford Construction, Seamless, Steelcase and Start Garden.
The 3.2-mile route includes stops at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Van Andel Arena and Bridge Street Market.
The shuttles have a top speed of 25 mph and are expected to hit each of the nearly 14 stops every 4 to 6 minutes. Bus service on the route will continue during the pilot.
The test fleet will run Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 am. to 7 p.m.
For safety reasons during the pilot program the driverless shuttles have emergency controls and a staff attendant.
